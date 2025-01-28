Tottenham star sets scoring record no other player has achieved

Tottenham striker Beth England has set a record in the Women's Super League that no other player in the league's history has achieved.

England, 30, has played for Doncaster Rovers Belles, Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs in the WSL since the league began in 2011.

The Lionesses star, who won the Euros in 2022, scored a brace against Crystal Palace on Sunday in Spurs 3-2 win. The goals mean she is the first player in WSL history to have scored against every club who have played in the top-flight.

Beth England: Her season so far

Beth England has scored seven WSL goals this season (Image credit: Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

The Spurs striker had a slow start to the campaign but has now found her scoring boots.

She is now third in the WSL Golden Boot race after scoring seven goals and making one assist in 12 league games.

Beth England won multiple trophies with Chelsea (Image credit: Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

England is the Tottenham captain and has led the club to sixth in the table.

The side are currently eight points outside of the top three spots, which are the positions where clubs can guarantee Women's Champions League football next season.

Spurs are not likely to claim the WSL title this season as they are 17 points behind Chelsea, who are dominating this season.

The Blues is the club England moved from to join Spurs. She made the move in order to get more minutes with a bid to make the 2023 World Cup squad.

Her impressive form for Spurs saw her achieve the goal and she was a part of the squad to reach the final. England lost 1-0 to Spain in the final. In FourFourTwo's view, England is an under-valued player who is underrated across the game.

The star has struggled to get consistent minutes under England head coach Sarina Wiegman.

If her form continues to be reliable for Spurs she may just put her hand up for the Euros squad this summer.