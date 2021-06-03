Tottenham transfer news: Gary Lineker predicts Manchester or PSG move for Harry Kane

Gary Lineker believes Harry Kane is likely to join one of the two Manchester clubs this summer.

And the former Tottenham striker believes PSG are also in the race to sign the England captain.

Kane is reportedly keen to seek pastures new after Spurs’ seventh-place finish in the Premier League last time out.

Daniel Levy is currently on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho in April.

Antonio Conte is thought to be the frontrunner for the role, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian can convince Kane to stick around.

And Lineker says he understands why the 27-year-old, who finished as the Premier League’s top goalscorer and leading assist provider in 2020/21, is ready for a new challenge.

"I think that it would be worrying [to see him dominate the league if he joins Manchester City]," Lineker told Goal .

"I would love to see him at Barcelona but they are going for [Sergio] Aguero and are short on cash at the moment. I think it is between Manchester City, Manchester United and maybe PSG.

"They have [Mauricio] Pochettino and he would win things, guaranteed. I think it is more likely that one of the Manchester clubs can afford him outside of Chelsea. I don't think he would go to Chelsea and do that to the Tottenham fans but who knows.

"I don't think even the Tottenham fans would begrudge him moving now. He has given the club everything for a long time. They've not won anything with him which is a shame and it is a tough time for Tottenham.

"They are managerless in the realist sense of the world and could well lose their best player. For Harry, he needs to go and he wants to compete for major trophies, who wouldn't? I was in a similar position myself at Leicester.

"I was in the team at the club I supported all my life, but there comes a point where you have to put your career first. I doubt he will leave before the Euros because, with Daniel Levy, it could take a while.

"You don't know the agreement [between Kane and Levy]. He might have said 'have one more season under Jose and if we don't do anything, I will let you go'. Who knows?

“He's 28 [in July] so paying over £100 million would be quite something but he does guarantee goals.

"I think he guarantees that wherever he goes. Clubs will want him which will help escalate the price for Tottenham. I think Harry will determine things and he will have to say 'this is where I want to go'."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get a FREE England Euro 96 shirt!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Every squad, final and provisional

FEATURE Timo Werner: How can Thomas Tuchel unlock his forward's potential?

QUIZ! Can you give 50 correct answers in The Big Champions League Quiz?