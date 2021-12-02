Tottenham v Brentford live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Tottenham v Brentford live stream, Amazon Prime, Thursday 2 December, 7.30pm

Looking for a Tottenham v Brentford live stream? We've got you covered.

Antonio Conte has had to wait longer than expected for his third league match as Tottenham boss, after his side’s trip to Burnley was snowed off at the weekend.

Spurs welcome Brentford to London on Thursday, still waiting for the opportunity to make up for an embarrassing 2-1 Conference League defeat to NS Mura in Slovenia a week earlier.

Before then, Conte earned his first win as Tottenham boss by beating Leeds 2-1 to end a three-match winless run.

The Italian said after the Mura game that “the level of Tottenham is not so high”, but he will be hoping to draw a good performance out of his side to take them back into top four contention.

Spurs are currently seventh, four points behind West Ham in fourth with a game in hand.

One of their main problems has been in attack. They’ve scored just 11 goals this season - only second-bottom Norwich have a worse record – and they’ve had fewer shots than any team in the league bar the Canaries.

Spus’ record of 10.3 shots per game is their lowest record in a Premier League season, and Conte will want to see some attacking verve from his players.

Brentford are coming off a 1-0 win over Everton, which ended a five-match winless run to take them up to 12th place.

It was the Bees’ first home league win and clean sheet since beating Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

The last meeting between the sides ended in a 2-0 win for Spurs, in a League Cup match in January.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm GMT on Thursday 2 December, and UK viewers can watch live on Amazon Prime Video. See below for international broadcast options.

Betting odds

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

