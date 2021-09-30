Transfer news: Declan Rice addresses future amid Chelsea and Manchester United links

Declan Rice insists he is happy at West Ham amid ongoing links with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Red Devils have identified central midfield as an area in need of strengthening, with Rice among their leading transfer targets for next summer.

Chelsea have also had a long-standing interest in the England international, who once played in their academy.

Reports in recent months suggested Rice is eyeing a move away from the London Stadium, with the midfielder supposedly unwilling to sign a new deal with the Hammers.

But speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League game against Rapid Vienna, Rice says he is enjoying life as a key part of David Moyes' side.

“Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham and I feel about playing under the manager and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with,” he said.

“I feel you can see in my performances nothing’s up, nothing’s concerning me. I’m playing with a smile on my face, I’m going out there, I’m leading the team.

“I think you could see a difference if I wasn’t giving 100% but every time I’m putting on the shirt my only objective is to give everything for the club.

"We can achieve good things. Last season we finished three points off the Champions League.

“The mentality around the place is that every competition we’re entering is that we can go on and win.

"This is a new one we’re entering and we want to win that. To the fans, you can see how happy I am on the pitch.”

It is easy to see why United are keen to bring Rice to Old Trafford. He has been one of the Premier League's top-performing holding midfielders over the last couple of years, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is short of quality in the centre of the park.

Rice is under contract until 2024, though, so prising him away from West Ham will not be easy.

