Two Bulgarian referees suspended for errors
By app
SOFIA, April 27 (Reuters) - Two referees were handed four-match bans by the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) on Tuesday for committing "significant errors" in domestic league matches, officials said.
Hristo Ristoskov was punished for errors during CSKA Sofia's 3-1 win at city rivals Slavia on Saturday, while Ivaylo Bozev was also suspended for his mistakes during Cherno More Varna's 1-1 draw with Pirin Blagoevgrad last week.
Slavia coach Velislav Vutsov was fined 3,000 levs ($2,039) by the BFU's disciplinary commission for insulting Ristoskov in the local media after the match.
The suspensions mean that Ristoskov and Bozev will not officiate again in the league this season as only three rounds of matches remain.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.