Two Bulgarian referees suspended for errors

Hristo Ristoskov was punished for errors during CSKA Sofia's 3-1 win at city rivals Slavia on Saturday, while Ivaylo Bozev was also suspended for his mistakes during Cherno More Varna's 1-1 draw with Pirin Blagoevgrad last week.

Slavia coach Velislav Vutsov was fined 3,000 levs ($2,039) by the BFU's disciplinary commission for insulting Ristoskov in the local media after the match.

The suspensions mean that Ristoskov and Bozev will not officiate again in the league this season as only three rounds of matches remain.