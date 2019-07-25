Villa sign Brazilian midfielder Luiz from Man City

Aston Villa have signed Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee.

Villa, promoted back to the Premier League last season, have not revealed the length of the 21-year-old’s contract.

“Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Douglas Luiz subject to a work permit,” the club said on their official website.

“Today is a really happy moment in my life and career. I hope I can be a leader in the team and live up to all the expectations as best as I can.”— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 25, 2019

Luiz joined City from hometown club Vasco da Gama in 2017, but he never featured for Pep Guardiola’s side and spent the last two seasons on loan at Spanish side Girona.

Villa boss Dean Smith added: “Douglas is an extremely talented young player with an outstanding pedigree, who I am sure will fit nicely into our style and system of play.”

Luiz played a key role as Brazil Under-21s won the Toulon Tournament last month and was named player of the tournament.

Villa have signed 10 new players since winning the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in May, taking their summer spending to more than £100million.