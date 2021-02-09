Trending

Watch: FA Cup classic between Man Utd and West Ham

By

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring during the Emirates FA Cup

Ahead of Tuesday's Emirates FA Cup fifth-round showdown between Manchester United and West Ham United, take a look back on both encounters with the Hammers in the FA Cup sixth round in 2016.

The Red Devils are set to play host to the Hammers when the two sides square off in the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday. 

WATCH: A classic FA Cup tie between Man Utd and West Ham 