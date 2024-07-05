WATCH: Euro 2024 hosts Germany FALL behind against Spain

By
published

Dani Olmo's neat finish has handed Spain a surprise lead against Germany at Euro 2024

Dani Olmo for Spain
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Germany have fallen behind against Spain at Euro 2024 thanks to a wonderful finish from Dani Olmo.

Having replaced injured midfielder Pedri during the first half, Olmo's influence was firmly felt by the host nation just six minutes into the second half, as the RB Leipzig star fired Spain ahead with a timely finish from the edge of the area.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.