WATCH: Euro 2024 hosts Germany FALL behind against Spain

Germany have fallen behind against Spain at Euro 2024 thanks to a wonderful finish from Dani Olmo.

Having replaced injured midfielder Pedri during the first half, Olmo's influence was firmly felt by the host nation just six minutes into the second half, as the RB Leipzig star fired Spain ahead with a timely finish from the edge of the area.

Sparking wild scenes in the process, Germany instantly reacted following Spain's opener in Stuttgart, with Niko Fullkrug soon introduced into the affair to try and rescue a way for Julian Nagelsmann's side to get back into the knockout tie.

WATCH | Why Spain Have The PERFECT System To Win The Euros

Olmo has stood out thus far at Euro 2024 as one of Spain's most impressive talents, scoring in the round-of-16 victory over Georgia just a few days ago. The 26-year-old had to wait patiently for his chance in the action but delivered with aplomb as Spain struck first.

Teed up wonderfully by Lamine Yamal, who else at this tournament, we hear you say, the Barcelona man once again turned provider as he played the ball across the area for Olmo to run onto, before taking his attempt first time and smashing past Manuel Neuer into the bottom corner.

In what had been a fairly dull affair until the second half began, Spain will hope to hold what they have heading into the latter stages of the encounter, knowing either France or Portugal await in the first semi-final to be confirmed.

Dani Olmo gives Spain the lead! 🇪🇸And it's another assist for starboy Lamine Yamal... 💫#Euro2024 | #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/ThFR1cqtXxJuly 5, 2024

