Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing

Watford have completed the club-record signing of striker Andre Gray from Burnley in a deal that could reportedly reach a value of £18.5million.

Gray, 26, has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road after the two clubs confirmed the switch on Wednesday.