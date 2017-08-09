Watford seal club-record Andre Gray signing
Andre Gray has swapped Burnley for Watford, joining Marco Silva's side in a club-record deal.
Watford have completed the club-record signing of striker Andre Gray from Burnley in a deal that could reportedly reach a value of £18.5million.
Gray, 26, has signed a five-year contract at Vicarage Road after the two clubs confirmed the switch on Wednesday.
