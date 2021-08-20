Watford transfer news: Hornets insist Ismaila Sarr not for sale

Ismaila Sarr is not for sale, Watford insist, after rumours about the winger's future surfaced.

Liverpool were reportedly readying a £40 million bid for the 23-year-old, who they were said to be interested in signing last summer following Watford's relegation.

Sarr was even reported to have asked to leave, but, according to the Watford Observer, there has been no contact from the Reds.

Naturally, the Hornets will be determined to keep hold of Sarr, who was the brightest spark in their 2019/20 campaign, when they went down on the final day of the season.

The 33-cap Senegal international will be key to Xisco Munoz's side's bid for survival this time around, and he made an ideal start to the season by scoring in Watford's 3-2 opening day win over Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

Sarr is not the only lightning-fast winger Liverpool have been linked with this summer, and Watford's stance on Sarr may make Wolves' Adama Traore a more attainable target for the 2019/20 Premier League champions if they still want to strengthen in attack.

Since joining from Rennes for a club record fee of around £30 million, Sarr has made 71 appearances for Watford, getting on the scoresheet 20 times.

