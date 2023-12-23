'We controlled the game' – what Erik ten Hag said about Manchester United's misfiring forwards after West Ham loss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says his side "controlled the game" against West Ham on Saturday, despite defeat at the London Stadium, and has opened up on the Red Devils' problems in front of goal.

Ten Hag's side seldom looked like scoring as their goal drought extended to four games and over six hours of football.

Second-half goals from Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus saw West Ham claim all three points as the visitors fell to their eighth Premier League loss of the season.

"I think we controlled the game, and we gave West Ham United nothing," Ten Hag told beIN Sports after the match.

"We were so dominant in the build-up, and we created chances also in the transition. I think the first three chances of the game were ours; we have to take them."

And he added: "It was a solid performance, but we didn't net. And I think we controlled the game. You win the game if you score the goal."

When it was put to Ten Hag that the performance had not been that good, the Dutchman replied: "Yes, I think we were totally in control in and out of possession.

"I think we probably gave the opponent nothing until the 72nd minute, [then there was] one moment of switching off."

And asked about his forwards' lack of confidence, he said: "This is always [the case]. When the strikers don't score for a couple of games, then the confidence will decrease.

"But they have to believe, and they proved in the past they can do [scoring goals]. So [they must] work hard, invest.

"Also, as a team, we have to make the passes in the final third, but then also we have to demand more from each other in the box."

