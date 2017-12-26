We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display

Sam Allardyce remains concerned about Everton's ability on the ball, despite extending his unbeaten run in charge to six Premier League matches with a 0-0 draw at West Brom.

The Toffees have climbed into the top half of the table since Allardyce replaced David Unsworth in the Goodison Park hot seat, but their performance at The Hawthorns was not much to write home about.

Everton had a fair share of possession in a Boxing Day clash lacking in Christmas cheer, but creating chances was their downfall.

Throughout the 90 minutes Allardyce's men only had three efforts on target, all of them coming in the second half and two falling to Oumar Niasse in the closing minutes.

West Brom were no better, but for Allardyce there was frustration his side were unable to find a way past a side winless in 18 and second bottom in the table.

"Our football was average in possession, which continues to concern me," said the Everton boss.

"We are building blocks in terms of being resilient but we need to be better in possession.

"We've got another point, another clean sheet and we look forward to our injured and ill players coming back so that, certainly in possession, we can get better.

FT. Bolasie returns after over 12 months out as Allardyce becomes the first manager to go unbeaten in his first seven games. December 26, 2017

"I can understand that against Chelsea or a Liverpool, but I was a little disappointed we didn't manipulate the ball better and giving it back to West Brom too cheaply means you come under pressure for long periods of the game again.

"But one thing you can't knock the team [for], they are very difficult to score against at the minute. With a ratio of 28 goals in eight games before I got here, and now only two goals in eight games, it does give me a lot of belief."

For Baggies boss Alan Pardew, there were positives despite seeing their dismal run continue, the former Crystal Palace manager still waiting for his first Albion win.

"It's not often as a manager you see the ball flash across the box that many times for your team and not one go in, and we had two or three that should have gone in," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"But from the back right through we've played very well without hitting the net, which is what it's all about.

"We took a point, we deserved more, but we've just got to find that little extra…whatever it is…but we're definitely a better side going forward.

"It is just about getting that win now."