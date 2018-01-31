Wenger refuses to rule out Giroud exit as Arsenal wait for Aubameyang news

Arsene Wenger has admitted Olivier Giroud may have played his last game for Arsenal during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Swansea City - and remained non-committal over the potential arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Striker Giroud came off the bench in the second half of the Premier League fixture and, perhaps tellingly, remained on the field at the full-time whistle to clap the away fans at the Liberty Stadium.

The Frenchman has been strongly linked with a move away from the Gunners with Chelsea rumoured to be interested, while he could yet be involved in any deal with Borussia Dortmund for Aubameyang.

"It's a possibility. All that will be decided tomorrow morning," Wenger told Sky Sports when asked if the Swansea game was Giroud's farewell appearance for the club.

"We will inform you once that is more definite."

Wenger also revealed they will "know more" about Aubameyang's potential arrival early on Wednesday, fuelling speculation the Gabon international is set to join before the deadline.

Arsenal could do with some positive news following a disappointing loss at the Liberty Stadium that leaves them languishing eight points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

5 - Carlos Carvalhal is just the fifth manager to win his first two matches against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal in all competitions (also Alex Ferguson, Luis Enrique, John Gregory and Roy Evans). Eclectic.January 30, 2018

Nacho Monreal opened the scoring but Swansea hit back to take all three points, Sam Clucas' brace sandwiching a goal from Jordan Ayew that owed everything to an error from visiting goalkeeper Petr Cech.

"I felt defensively we were poor and made mistakes," Wenger said.

"One minute [after scoring the first goal] we didn't track Clucas and straight away it's 1-1. After that, it's better not to talk about the second goal, and the third too.

"They did well, pressed well. They were sharp, disciplined and hungry. That disturbed us, but that's what you expect from a team that's fighting not to go down.

"They defended very deep. Once it was 1-1 they were happy with that, so it was a question of us not making mistakes."