“It’s not even a question” – Wes Brown says current Liverpool side are inferior to Manchester United's treble winners

Wes Brown believes Manchester United’s treble winners of 1998/99 would beat the current Liverpool team.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea on Wednesday, having lost their Premier League unbeaten record at the hands of Watford last weekend.

Liverpool are on the brink of winning their first league title since 1990 and can move 25 points clear at the top of the table on Saturday.

But they are no longer able to replicate United's achievement of winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the same season.

And Brown, who made 21 appearances in all competitions in 1998/99, believes his side were superior to the current crop at Anfield.

“This Liverpool team is a very good team," the former defender told talkSPORT.

"They’ve totally dominated in the league this season but until someone actually does the treble there are no comparisons to make.

“It’s not even a question to me at all [which team is better]! You can only compare when a team has actually done it. Winning the treble is such a difficult thing to do."

Brown's former side booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with victory over Derby on Thursday.

United are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions and Brown believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is doing a good job at Old Trafford.

“Ole’s a top man. I think he’s gone the right way about building the team," he said.

“Ole brought in some signings at the beginning of the season in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Dan James, and in January Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have come in and I think it’s just starting to come together.

“I know Bruno has only been there a short time but you can see the confidence he brings to the team. He’s a player that wants to do well and he’s got the ability to do it. You can see players running in now and I think that’s a big step forward.

“The club can see what Ole’s doing and they’ll get behind him and support him.”

