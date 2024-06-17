What is the song in the BBC Euro 2024 intro?

By
published

The BBC have taken a novel approach to their Euro 2024 intro video that includes a recent UK chart smash

BBC Euro 2024 intro
(Image credit: BBC)

It’s always exciting to see what the major broadcasters will do with their pre-coverage intros for a major tournament, and the BBC have gone with a pinball theme this year, with the tagline ‘more twists, more turns’.

with a football-styled pinball travelling through the Brandenburg Gate, into a stadium and then around a pinball table, with obstacles and graphics bearing the images of players like John McGinn, Luka Modric, Virgil van Dijk, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.