What is the song in the BBC Euro 2024 intro?

It’s always exciting to see what the major broadcasters will do with their pre-coverage intros for a major tournament, and the BBC have gone with a pinball theme this year, with the tagline ‘more twists, more turns’.

with a football-styled pinball travelling through the Brandenburg Gate, into a stadium and then around a pinball table, with obstacles and graphics bearing the images of players like John McGinn, Luka Modric, Virgil van Dijk, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Former players who have won the competition are then depicted in figurine form around the European Championship trophy: Cesc Fabregas, Giorginio Chiellini, Peter Schmeichel, Zinedine Zidane, Franz Beckenbauer and Ruud Gullit.

What song does the BBC Euro 2024 intro use?

The music scoring the whole thing is Welcome to the DCC by Nothing But Thieves, who formed in Southend-on-Sea in 2012.

Long-standing darlings of Radio 1, the band have released four albums since 2015, all of which have hit the UK top ten, and the last of which, 2023’s Dead Club City, reaching the number one slot in the charts.

Welcome to the DCC is the opening track on that album and was voted as the Radio 1 Record of the Year for 2023. Guitarist Dom Craik nodded towards French electro-house two-piece Justice as a major influence on its style. Justice member Gaspard Augé's Force Majeure was used as the Euro 2020 theme, while the duo's iconic Genesis was used by the Beeb to advertise Euro 2016 in their native France.

The BBC kicked off their Euro 2024 coverage with Italy’s 2-1 victory over Albania on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Netherlands’ triumph over Poland by the same scoreline and England’s 1-0 win over Serbia courtesy of Bellingham’s first-half headed effort.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Euro 2024 stories

Jude Bellingham's strange England goal celebration with Trent Alexander-Arnold explained

What England need to qualify for knockout stages after beating Serbia

Why Scotland may not need to worry about goal difference at Euro 2024 despite Germany hammering