Who are the BBC commentators for the Italy vs England Euro 2020 final?

Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas have been given the big role of commentating on Italy vs England Euro 2020 final.

Mowbray is the BBC's chief football commentator, regularly given their big live games and heard every week on Match of the Day highlights.

The 49-year-old has been the Beeb's top commentator since the 2010 World Cup, following the retirement of legend John Motson.

Jermaine Jenas is also a regular pundit on the BBC, and is the co-commentator for many of their biggest live matches, as well as appearing on the Match of the Day sofa and BBC One magazine programme The One Show.

During his playing career, Jenas played for Tottenham and Newcastle, as well as making 21 appearances for England, and being selected in the Three Lions' 2006 World Cup squad.

As ever, Gary Lineker will run things from the studio. The former England striker will be joined by Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand.

The game will also be available on ITV, should fans prefer to watch there. The commentators on the rival coverage will be Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.

