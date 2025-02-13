Why Liverpool manager Arne Slot wasn't ALLOWED to do post-match interview after Merseyside derby versus Everton

Liverpool manager Arne Slot failed to show up for his post-match press conference after his side's dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton on Wednesday.

James Tarkowski scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Everton in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, incensing Liverpool boss Slot as he stood watching on from the touchline.

Unsavoury scenes on the pitch followed, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones both scrapping at full-time and receiving subsequent red cards after the Everton man had celebrated in front of the travelling Liverpool fans. Slot was then shown a red card after confronting referee Michael Oliver at the end of the match, with his assistant, Sipke Hulshoff, also dismissed following the final whistle.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot wasn't allowed to speak to media after Everton draw

Tarkowski equalised for Everton at the death (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beto had put Everton 1-0 up early in the game, but Alexis Mac Allister quickly equalised before Mohamed Salah scored midway through the second half to put the Reds in front. Liverpool thought they had won all three points at their rivals, but Tarkowski's equaliser meant they had to settle for a draw.

But while David Moyes and Virgil van Dijk both came out to speak to the media once tempers had cooled down somewhat, Slot didn't - or rather, he wasn't allowed to.

Slot is shown a red card (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per Premier League rules, managers who are shown red cards are banned from taking part in any post-match press conferences or broadcast interviews.

“No player or manager who has been sent off in a league match or is suspended for a league match will be required to be made available for interview during or after that league match," the Premier League‘s handbook for 2024/25 states.

“In such circumstances, the media obligations relating to a club’s manager shall be fulfilled by the club’s assistant manager or another senior member of its coaching staff.”

As a result, Hulshoff also couldn't speak to the media, meaning assistant coach John Heitinga would have been the next available person Liverpool could have put forward. Heitinga, who played for Everton between 2009 and 2014, didn't speak, however.

Salah put Liverpool 2-1 up in the game (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Slot's frustration is certainly understandable at the end of the game, especially when he feels there are a number of errors in the build-up to Tarkowski's goal. The rule serves to protect the Dutchman and other managers from saying something they might regret or be fined for.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Wolves.