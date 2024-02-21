Why Tottenham NEED Arsenal to win in Champions League against Porto

Tottenham Hotspur might not want to admit it, but the club needs rivals Arsenal to beat Porto in their Champions League knockout tie.

With the expansion of the Champions League set to come into effect for the 2024/25 season, UEFA has announced that four extra teams will qualify for the tournament.

Two of the four extra spots will go to the nations whose clubs achieve the best collective performance in Europe, meaning Arsenal's progression in the Champions League this term could have a massive bearing on Tottenham for next season.

Right now, though, England rank third in the UEFA coefficient rankings, behind Italy and Germany. Each nation achieves a score based on its total coefficient points in European competition divided by the number of clubs competing.

So, while England has the most points overall, the country's eight clubs haven't performed better than the seven from both Germany and Italy. That hasn't been helped by Manchester United and Newcastle United both being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages, meaning Tottenham will have to wish Arsenal go deep into the tournament as it stands.

Though they're guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League if they finish fourth, Tottenham are currently fifth in the Premier League and at risk of missing out on Europe's elite competition next term. Manchester United are also hot on their tails, too, applying pressure to Spurs and their European hopes.

Therefore, the way a Premier League side finishing fifth is granted qualification for the Champions League depends on the performance of other English sides across the three competitions.

Despite West Ham United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa all reaching the knockouts of the Europa League and Europa Conference League, results in the Champions League are weighted heavier - meaning Tottenham will need to rely on Arsenal and Manchester City, should the Premier League table stay as it is.

Champions League coefficient rankings

Italy, 15.000 Germany, 14.071 England, 13.875 Spain, 12.937 France, 12.250 Czech Republic, 12.000 Belgium, 11.800 Turkey, 11.000 Netherlands, 9.200 Portugal, 8.500

