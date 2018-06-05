Willian has no doubt Fred will shine at Manchester United

Willian has tipped incoming Manchester United midfielder Fred to be a big hit in the Premier League.

United on Tuesday confirmed an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk has been reached to bring the Brazil midfielder to Old Trafford, with the fee reported to be in the region of £52million.

International team-mate Willian is preparing for Brazil's World Cup campaign alongside Fred at their pre-tournament training base in London and told reporters the big-money transfer had been a topic of conversation.

"Of course, no doubt about that," he said when asked whether the 25-year-old would be a success in England's top flight. "He has a lot of quality and he can improve a lot.

"He is going to one of the best teams in the world. I am happy for him and hope he will do well at Manchester United.

"He's very happy to come to the Premier League to play. We talked a little bit about that. He is excited to start.

"But now it is time to think about the World Cup. I think he is very happy but now is the time to think about the national team."

Willian has himself been touted for a move to United and a reunion with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho after a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge, where he was named the players' player of the year despite often being benched by Antonio Conte.

"I was happy with my performance during the season. I played very well and always tried to do my best, always tried to work hard," he added.

"Sometimes to stay on the bench is difficult but I respect the decision of the manager.

"That was that and I have nothing else to say about my club. Now I am focused on the national team and the World Cup and I am ready for it."