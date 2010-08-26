Yano poised to pen Freiburg deal

Yano left for Germany on Thursday for talks with Freiburg officials after J-League club Albirex Niigata received a formal offer for the 26-year-old.

"I couldn't believe (the offer)," Yano told Japan's Nikkan Sports newspaper. "I was hoping for an offer at this timing so I could move overseas.

"I want to play on that kind of stage and I wanted to play with a first division team in Europe."

Yano came on as a late substitute in Japan's 1-0 win over Cameroon in their World Cup opener in South Africa.

He would join Japan team mates Shinji Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Atsuto Uchida (Schalke 04) and Makoto Hasebe (Vfl Wolfsburg) in the German top flight.

Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima joined Belgium's Lierse after impressing at the World Cup while midfielder Yuki Abe is set to join English club Leicester City.

