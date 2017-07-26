Zlatan Ibrahimovic bang on the money in latest Instagram post
You won't be able to spend it in the Stockholm shops, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic has had his face printed on a large 1,000 Swedish Krona note.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has, without question, a certain penchant for the outlandish.
The exuberant striker is a colourful character on and off the pitch and his latest humorous social media post is very Zlatan.
Ibrahimovic posted a picture on Instagram of his face with the trademark stare printed on a large 1,000 Swedish krona note and an accompanying caption that read: "You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me #bingorimer."
Sadly, you won't be able to spend Ibrahimovic bank notes in the shops of Stockholm or Malmo as it is not legal tender but a work by photographer Bingo Rimer.
The former Manchester United striker is no stranger to art and last month revealed that his "Symbol of Sweden" statue is close to completion.
