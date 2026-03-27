England manager makes shock return to management at 78

Hodgson, 78, has been out of work since leaving Crystal Palace over two years ago but is set to reprise his role in the dugout for the finale of the 2025/26 campaign.

As first reported by The Telegraph, Bristol City have sacked first-team boss Gerhard Struber and replaced him with the veteran manager.

The Robins are 16th in the Championship standings and have lost six of their last eight matches in all competitions, which included defeat by League One side Port Vale in the FA Cup.

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Roy Hodgson returns to management at the age of 78

Roy Hodgson, January 2024 (Image credit: Alamy)

Hodgson's coaching career now spans 50 years, 22 teams, and eight different countries, following the West Country club's official announcement.

Hodgson’s managerial journey began in Sweden at the age of 29, where he was credited with modernising Swedish football by popularising the 4-4-2 formation and introducing zonal marking.

Roy Hodgson as manager of Switzerland in 1992 (Image credit: Alamy)

He won two league titles with Halmstads, previously-regarded as relegation fodder, in 1976 and 1979 before a five-year stint with Malmo in the mid-to-late 1980s. There, he won five consecutive league championships and two Swedish Cups, and is fondly remembered by the club's ultras section.

Remaining in Europe, Hodgson took on a number of high-profile roles across the continent, including the Switzerland national team job, leading 'Die Nati' to third in the FIFA World Rankings which earned him the job at Inter Milan.