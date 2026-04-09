Liverpool identify cheaper Mohamed Salah replacement after likely £35m loss: report

In a move that signals a shift in Anfield’s summer recruitment strategy, Liverpool have reportedly turned their attentions toward Hoffenheim’s breakout winger Bazoumana Toure.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, the Reds are increasingly viewing the 20-year-old Ivorian as a more pragmatic alternative to their long-term primary target, Yan Diomande.

The transfer pivot comes at the juncture of significant financial and sporting concern for the Merseyside club. While Diomande has been the name on gossip columnists' lips as heir apparent to Mohamed Salah, the RB Leipzig star's likely €100 million (£87m) price tag is seen as prohibitive by the Liverpool hierarchy.

Liverpool eye cheaper Salah alternative after Champions League blow

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following massive transfer expenditure last summer, Liverpool will inevitably find this year's war chest depleted. The club’s ability to compete for signings like Diomande has been further hampered by an uncertain end to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.