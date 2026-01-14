Manchester City report: Tottenham flop to join City network in shock signing

Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz could become part of City Football Group by the end of the transfer window, according to a report.

Spurs signed 22-year-old Veliz from Rosario Central in August 2023. He went on to feature in eight Premier League matches, scoring once, before loan spells with Sevilla and Espanyol in Spain.

Last July, Spurs sent the Argentina Under-20 international back to Rosario on a season-long loan. Reporting in Brazil indicates that the plan for his season could be diverted away from his home-town club and into the Manchester City universe.

Tottenham forward Veliz is a target for a Manchester City sister club

Get premium Tottenham Hotspur tickets HERE with Seat Unique Tottenham Hotspur hospitality offers a diverse range of premium experiences, from vibrant social lounges to private boxes. Packages include premium padded seating in prime locations, exclusive lounge access pre- and post-match, gourmet dining, and a complimentary drinks package. Guests may also enjoy live entertainment and Spurs legend appearances.

UOL reports that Brazilian side Bahia is now in advanced negotiations to sign the young striker, truncating his loan back in Santa Fe.

“According to information obtained by UOL from sources close to the negotiation, an agreement in principle has already been reached with Tottenham,” writes Cesar Luis Merlo.

Alejo Veliz (Image credit: Getty Images)

“In the coming days, Tottenham is expected to try to terminate the remaining six months of the striker's loan to Rosario Central in order to facilitate the transfer.

“The offer's value has not been officially disclosed, but the proposal is considered quite high.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Veliz attracted the attention of the north London club with 17 goals in 53 top-flight appearances in Argentina but was unable to establish himself under former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

He scored once in his two loans to La Liga, where he played for Sevilla and then Espanyol in a total of 20 league games.

Remaining in South America and playing under the auspices of City Football Group could open some doors for Veliz and help him to establish himself with regular first team football.

Ange Postecoglou at Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahia are majority-owned by City Football Group, which completed its takeover in the middle of 2023. They’re the current Baiano champions and began their defence with a 4-2 win over Jequie on Sunday.

Managed by legendary Sao Paulo goal-getting goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni, the Tricolor finished seventh in the national championship in 2025 to qualify for the Copa Libertadores.

Ceni is looking to strengthen his hand by adding a promising striker to a squad that already boasts three Argentinians as the new season gets underway.