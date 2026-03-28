'Thomas Tuchel doesn't fancy Trent Alexander-Arnold and that's disappointing because England could use his passing and free-kicks - but that's the manager's prerogative' Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column

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In his latest column for FourFourTwo, Clinton Morrison reacts to Mohamed Salah’s impending departure from Liverpool, last Sunday’s Carabao Cup final and assesses Thomas Tuchel’s decision to omit Danny Welbeck and Trent Alexander-Arnold from his England squad

Clinton Morrison&#039;s Top Top Column
Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column (Image credit: Future)

I’ll start with the news that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. I wasn’t surprised, particularly after his comments about Arne Slot earlier in the season, so I think it's the right time for the club and Mo to part ways.

I think he's been fantastic, one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen. He's been phenomenal and thoroughly deserves the send-off he’ll get when he leaves the club.

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Clinton Morrison: 'I can't believe he hasn't called up Danny Welbeck'

BBC Euro 2024 Clinton Morrison, pundit for Sky Sports television ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Ipswich Town at The Coventry Building Society Arena on April 30, 2024 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Clinton Morrison on BBC punditry duty at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's now a lot of talk of him maybe going to Saudi Arabia or to the MLS, and I think those are his two most likely next destinations. However, I still believe he can do a job in Europe and has a lot to offer. But I’m sure that whatever decision he makes will be best for him and his family.

I watched the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley - I thought Arsenal were probably the better team in the first half. It was a bit cagey, and you were thinking it could go either way. James Trafford made a fantastic triple save, and if Arsenal had taken the lead, it might have been a different game. But I thought Man City were outstanding in the second half. Trafford and the back four were brilliant, while Rodri and Bernardo Silva just took the game by the scruff of the neck.