Quickfire Quiz 35: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We have a cracking new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz for you. You'll have just 90 seconds to answer 10 football questions.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

If you've still got the taste for it, we've got many more more football quizzes to put you through your paces, all courtesy of Kwizly. There are quizzes about shirt sponsors and club badges, Premier League and Champions League, managers and transfers, and so much more. You name it, we've got it.

Back in 2004, 52 players were recognised as Golden Players at the UEFA Jubilee Awards. We simply want you to name them all, but be warned: this one is elite-level football quiz material.

We also want to know if you can name the 30 biggest-spending managers in football history and the 10 most successful teams in each of Europe's top five leagues. The top 25 goalscorers of 2025 are right here just waiting for you to name them too.

There's a quiz that simply asks you to name the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history and another that puts your knowledge of Marcelo Bielsa's most-played players to the test.

We've got quizzes about Premier League own goals, footballers on Strictly Come Dancing, Champions League winners, football shirts in movies and TV shows and much more. If you can think of it, we've probably got it.

Last but not least, we've got puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is the perfect football challenge for your Sunday morning, so put the kettle on and get solving. Remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes fired into your inbox daily.