Quickfire Quiz 34: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

It's a new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You have just 90 seconds to answer 10 tricky football questions. Good luck!

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

If you're not all quizzed out yet, we have lots more football quizzes to pass the time, all courtesy of Kwizly. There are tests of your knowledge of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup football as well as the World Cup, players, managers and much, much more.

We'll start by asking you to name the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues and all 52 of the UEFA Jubilee Awards' Golden Players. Based on a list of legends created in 2004 hat's one of the hardest quizzes we've ever done, so don't tell us you weren't warned.

Premier League experts will love our range of top-flight quizzes, including one that asks you to name every Newcastle United manager since 1992 and another that asks for every Everton player to go to an international tournament with England since 2000. How about naming the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history?

Can you name the players with the most goals and assists in the 2010s and every player voted into the Ballon d'Or top three since 1992? Of course you can.

Cup football specialists will be perfectly primed to name every club to have ever reached the League Cup semi-finals and to name as many FA Cup-winning managers as possible, starting with 2025 and working backwards. We also want you to name every FA Cup giant-killer since 2020. There have been more than you think!

Finally, we've got puzzles too. Our famous Weekend Crossword is the perfect football tester for your Sunday morning, so get the kettle on and put your feet up. Remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes fired into your inbox daily.