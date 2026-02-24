Quickfire Quiz 62: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

What can you get done in 90 seconds? Hopefully 10/10 in this quiz…

If your competitive itch still needs scratching after that last round, we have gathered a fresh batch of challenges to see if your footballing archive is as deep as you think, all courtesy of Kwizly. From the tactical brilliance of the modern era to the nostalgic giants of the turn of the millennium, there is more than enough here to put your brain through a proper pre-match warm-up.

We’ll start with a tribute to a legendary era for the Elland Road faithful. We challenge you to name every member of the Leeds United squad of 2000/01 that reached the Champions League semi-finals, a test of your memory for the young, high-octane side that dared to take on Europe's elite. Once you’ve navigated that trip down memory lane, shift your focus to the red and blue halves of the San Siro and see if you can name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither.

Next, we move to the clinical finishers and the master creators. Try to name every player to have scored 15 or more Premier League goals before the age of 21, recalling the teenage prodigies who truly hit the ground running. For a more modern test of creative genius, try to name every club Kevin De Bruyne has registered an assist against for Manchester City, which essentially requires you to list almost every team to have stood in the Belgian's path over the last decade.

If you consider yourself a student of the wider English game, we have an exhaustive challenge for you. Try to name every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers, a sprawling task that spans from the modern Premier League era all the way back to the historical winners of the old Football League. For those who prefer the continental scene, see if you can name the 20 highest-scoring players in the Europa League since 1992, tracing the marksmen who thrived in Europe's most grueling knockout competition.

For those who enjoy the political and geographical side of the sport, we have a unique global test. We want to see if you can name every nation to have bid for the World Cup, a task that goes beyond the hosts themselves to include the countries that harbored the ambition but ultimately missed out on the grandest stage. It is a fantastic way to test your knowledge of international footballing infrastructure and history.

Finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 40, featuring clues on Coles, goals and super bowls.