Quiz! Hull City in the Premier League

Hull City came out on top of last season's dramatically disrupted Championship play-offs and hit the ground running in the Premier League. It's not their first rodeo. Sergej Jakirovic has settled nicely into life in the top flight, and that's the subject of this Tigers-focused FourFourTwo quiz.
Hull usually make a mark when they're in the top flight. Some of their away results in their first season in the Premier League, in London in particular, became one of the stories of that year. We have a question about that.
There are 10 questions in total, multiple choice - you just need to pick the right option and there's no time limit. So, there's no rush. Get stuck in, take your time, and see what you can pull from the memory banks.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Sticking with the Premier League, we want you to tell us the nationalities of these 20 players in the world's most cosmopolitan football league.
Next, can you name every title sponsor the Football League Cup has ever had and complete these career paths from a list of previous clubs and a photograph of each nameless player. Don't worry, they're all perfectly recognisable.
We also want you to answer some questions about the streets football won't forget, about football's legendary one-club men, and about the Premier League season in 2016-17.
FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.
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Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance football writer specialising in West Midlands football, the Premier League, the EFL and the J.League. He is the author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Coventry Sphinx.
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