How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town: Live streams and broadcast details as Tigers host Tractor Boys in Premier League

Watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town from anywhere as two clubs who were playing Championship football last season meet in a Premier League fixture for the first time ever. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Hull City vs Ipswich Town: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 11:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Despite being among the pre-season favourites for relegation, both teams have made positive starts to the campaign and begin the day in mid-table, separated only by goal difference.

They each played out 1-1 home draws last weekend, with Hull held by Brentford and Ipswich battling back to take a point against Nottingham Forest.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town online and from anywhere in the world in the 2026/27 Premier League.

Is Hull City vs Ipswich Town on TV in the UK?

Hull City vs Ipswich Town is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Hull City vs Ipswich Town, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Hull City vs Ipswich Town is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town in the US

Peacock has live coverage of Hull City vs Ipswich Town in the US, with kick-off at 11:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and allow you to access Hull City vs Ipswich Town, as well as a number of other EPL games across the season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town in Australia

Hull City vs Ipswich Town is live on Stan Sport in Australia. Kick-off is at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Hull City vs Ipswich Town on Stan Sport Get Stan Sport for just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.50/month for every Premier League, Europa League and Champions League game, including Hull City vs Ipswich Town.

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Hull City vs Ipswich Town: Preview

Hull City and Ipswich Town have faced each other 43 times over the years, but never in English football's top division - until now.

Both clubs won promotion from the Championship last season and made promising starts to the 2026/27 campaign, but the hosts have begun to find the going a little tougher since winning their opening two games.

The Tigers have the joint fourth-best defence in the league - with just eight goals conceded in eight matches - and this explains why they have been able to continue picking up points despite their six-game winless run, drawing four of those fixtures.

Sergej Jakirovic's side remain unbeaten at home but they will feel this is a great opportunity to claim their first victory at the MKM Stadium since the opening day of the season. Defender Nobel Mendy returns from injury to bolster the manager's options.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Ipswich start the weekend level on points with Hull, albeit with an inferior goal difference, and the Tractor Boys will also see this as a big chance to claim three points.

Gary O'Neil's side have been inconsistent and are yet to put together even a two-game unbeaten run since returning to the top flight, but they have also amassed a steady stream of points, adding one more to the total in last Friday's 1-1 home draw with Nottingham Forest.

The Ipswich boss could hand a start to Jack Clarke after the winger's lively cameo off the bench against Forest, with Jaden Philogene potentially making way.

O'Neil has a full squad to pick from after Sasa Lukic recovered from a groin injury to join the squad for the trip to East Yorkshire.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Hull City 1-1 Ipswich Town

We're backing the Tigers to continue their unbeaten start at home, but will they be satisfied with that?