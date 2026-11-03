Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich FREE live stream: Kick-off time, TV channels and preview for Champions League game
The Bundesliga champions visit the Spanish capital for a heavyweight clash
Watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich for free as the Bundesliga champions travel to the Spanish capital for a heavyweight clash in the Champions League 2026/27 league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.
- Date: Tuesday, 3 November
- Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 3:00pm ET / 7:00am AEDT (Wed)
- FREE Stream: Club RTL (Belgium)
- Live Streams: TNT Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)
- Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off with NordVPN
Diego Simeone's side have always been incredibly strong at home and this season is no different, with the La Liga club winning five and drawing one of their six matches at the Metropolitano to date.
However, Bayern will feel they have what it takes to end that unbeaten record - particularly with Ballon d'Or 2026 winner Harry Kane leading the line.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in this huge Champions League clash online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.
Can I watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich for free?
Yes. Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich will be live in Belgium on free-to-air Club RTL, which is showing selected Champions League games at no cost this season.
Not in Belgium? You need a VPN to access your free Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich stream from anywhere in the world.
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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the UK
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max in the UK.
The game will be shown on TNT Sports 2, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.
TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK once again in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in the US
Fans in the US can watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich on Paramount+, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.
The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.
Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich in Australia
Australian viewers can watch Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Wednesday.
Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 per month with all Champions League and Premier League games included.
Not in Australia today? You need NordVPN to unlock your Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich stream on Stan Sport.
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich: Preview
As Atletico Madrid prepare to host Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering Champions League clash, the challenge facing manager Diego Simeone is how to find a way for his side to replicate their domestic form on the European stage.
Atleti's 2-0 victory at Levante on Saturday extended their run of league wins to seven and briefly sent them top of La Liga, before Barcelona returned to the summit later that day.
However, their Champions League form has been less impressive, with last month's 2-0 home triumph over Manchester United sandwiched by a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool and a 1-1 draw at VFB Stuttgart.
Simeone's men showed once again how strong they are at the Metropolitano in that win over United and the Atleti boss may be able to call on Johnny Cardoso and captain Koke, with the two midfielders back in training after their recent injuries.
SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27
Bayern took five points from their opening three league phase matches and are aiming to become the first visiting side to beat Atletico this season, but they have several injury concerns of their own.
Forwards Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari were both forced off during the 2-2 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and could be sidelined for some time, while Michael Olise also suffered an issue that is thought to be less severe.
It summed up a disappointing day for Bayern, who were denied three points in Der Klassiker by Fabio Silva's late equaliser after newly-crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane had earlier missed a penalty.
The England captain is one of the few first-team forwards still available, with winger Luis Diaz and attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala sidelined too. Bayern also face a potential selection headache in goal, with keepers Manuel Neuer and Jonas Urbig both doubtful, which could see Sven Ulreich make only his second appearance since January 2025.
FourFourTwo's prediction
Atletico Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich
Atleti's strong home form and Bayern's injury problems could see the hosts edge this one.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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