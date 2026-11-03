How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for Champions League 2026/27 as Unai Emery's side visit Nou Camp

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa for free as Unai Emery's side travel to the Nou Camp for a Champions League 2026/27 glamour tie, with the visitors aiming to extend their perfect start to the league phase. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Barca thrashed Alaves 6-1 on Saturday to return to winning ways in style, following back-to-back defeats against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and Real Madrid in La Liga.

Villa could only take a point at home to Fulham in the Premier League at the weekend but they have been flawless in Europe, with a 100 per cent record from their first three matches.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa in the Champions League online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa for free?

Yes! Barcelona vs Aston Villa will be shown live on free-to-air Virgin Media Two in Ireland, complete with English commentary. You can also stream the game via Virgin Media Play.

Abroad? You need a VPN to access your free Barcelona vs Aston Villa stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa on Virgin Media Fans in Ireland can watch selected Champions League games for free on Virgin Media. Four matches a week are live on Virgin Media Two, including Barcelona vs Aston Villa.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Barcelona vs Aston Villa. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live on TNT Sports and streaming partner HBO Max.

The game will be shown on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 8:00pm GMT.

Outside of the UK? Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports with NordVPN.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa on TNT Sports TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK in 2026/27, with hundreds of live matches in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, including Barcelona vs Aston Villa. Plans start from £25.99 per month (minimum 12-month term).

How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa in the US

Barcelona vs Aston Villa is live on Paramount+ in the US, with kick-off at 3:00pm ET.

Travelling outside of the US? Use NordVPN to access your usual Paramount+ stream.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the home of European football in the US, with all UEFA club competitions broadcast on the platform. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 per month or $89.99 a year, while a Premium package is available from $13.99 per month.

How to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 7:00am AEDT on Wednesday.

Not in Australia? You need NordVPN to watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport.

Watch Barcelona vs Aston Villa on Stan Sport Stan Sport comes in at just AU$29.99 per month with Barcelona vs Aston Villa and every other Champions League game broadcast this season.

Barcelona vs Aston Villa: Preview

Barcelona will be determined to show they are not just flat-track bullies when they host Aston Villa on matchweek four of the Champions League 2026/27 league phase.

After starting the season with 11 successive wins in all competitions, Hansi Flick's side came up short in their first big week of the campaign, losing 4-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League a fortnight ago before falling to a 2-1 home defeat against Real Madrid in La Liga.

They responded to their blip in the best way possible on Saturday night, beating Alaves 6-1 to regain their two-point lead at the top of La Liga. However, the visit of Villa marks the start of another tough week, with this game followed by a trip to second-place Atletico Madrid in the league on Sunday.

Barca are missing several players through injury, most notably Dani Olmo, Xavi Espart, Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal is aiming to break the record for the most Champions League goals by a teenager, with the Spain superstar currently the joint-highest scorer alongside Kylian Mbappe, with 13.

SEE ALSO How to watch Champions League 2026/27

Villa make only their third trip to the iconic Nou Camp - and their first since January 1983 - in the club's standout away fixture of the league phase.

Wins over Club Brugge, Fenerbahce and Viking have put Unai Emery's side second in the table heading into matchweek four, but the quality of opposition in Catalonia will be significantly higher.

Villa will hope Nicolas Jackson can continue his good form, with the striker finding the net in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League to take his tally to eight goals in 12 games.

The Europa League holders have no new injury concerns, with Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri and Aaron Wan-Bissaka expected to be the only players unavailable to Emery.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Barcelona 3-1 Aston Villa

The Villans should be competitive, but we expect Barca to have enough quality to come out on top.