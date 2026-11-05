Quiz! Can you identify these cropped football club badges?

Can you identify these badges from a tiny snippet? Borussia Dortmund not included...

From the top of the Premier League to the very grassroots of the game in all corners of the globe, every football team has a badge. The club crest is an identifier, a piece of branding that distinguishes one from another. But do they stand up when a mischievous quiz crops them down to a 100 x 100 square?

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This FourFourTwo quiz aims to find out. There's nothing clever here: We've cropped some badges and we want you to name the club to which each of them belongs. We've even kept a few bits of letters on some of them to help you on your way.

There are 20 badges to identify and you can take your sweet time because there is no time limit for this one. All we ask is that you let us know how many you can name.

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's begin by asking you to name every team competing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season and answer some fiendish questions about the streets football won't forget.

Yes, you read that correctly. Next, we're heading over the water for some transfer quizzing. Can you name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid?

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Last but not least, try out our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds to showcase your expertise on the football stadiums of England from Carlisle to Bournemouth and Bristol to Colchester.

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 72 features clues on Buccaneers, pirates and Vikings. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.