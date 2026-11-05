Quickfire Quiz 239: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Here's a snappy quiz to get your trivia mind fizzing. It's the FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz and it packs 10 questions and a punch 90-second time limit.

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FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's get started with our Premier League Years Picture Quiz. Can you identify the seasons in which our favourite photographs of famous Premier League moments were taken?

Outside the Premier League, we want you to show us your lower-league chops by naming every title sponsor in the history of the EFL Trophy. There have been plenty of them and you'll do well to get them all.

Can you name the Ballon d'Or winner in every World Cup year since the creation of the award? There are 18 in all since 1958 and we think 100 percent is achievable for this one if you know your European football history.

England didn't play in the World Cup until 1950, just a few years before the Ballon d'Or came into being. They've won and lost and drawn some memorable matches since then, but can you name every nation ever to have beaten the Three Lions in a World Cup match?

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Finally, one for fans who know a bit about football on the underside of the earth. Can you name every team competing in Australia and New Zealand's A-League in the 2026/27 season?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!