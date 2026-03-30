FIFA 2026 World Cup opening ceremony: Date, time, location and event plans as Mexico play host

This will be the third World Cup hosted at Estadio Azteca

Football is gradually gearing up for the biggest single-sport event ever staged, the 2026 World Cup.

Spread across 16 North American venues, 48 teams will begin their quest towards football’s holy grail, hoping to be in the final on 19 July.

But before all that, Mexico and South Africa will get the tournament underway on 11 June at the historic Estadio Azteca, where the opening ceremony will be held.

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What will be at the opening ceremony?

General view of Azteca Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

For much of it, we don’t know!

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger are likely to perform the official World Cup song, ‘Desire’, which they debuted at the draw conducted in December.

Each city also has a unique remix of FIFA’s generic ‘FIFA World Cup 26 theme song’ that was released in 2023, with Mexico City’s made by the Mexican Institute of Sound.

Tournament mascots Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar, and Clutch the Bald Eagle are likely to make an appearance too, along with the competition’s ball, the Trionda

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Last time the US hosted the World Cup, Diana Ross skewed her penalty wide as part of the opening ceremony. Perhaps we will see Salma Hayek do the same!

Diana Ross at the USA '94 opening ceremony (Image credit: PA)

Where will the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony take place?

Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, the country’s biggest football stadium, will host the ceremony and has a capacity of 83,000.

The Azteca will become the first venue to host three separate World Cups, as it was the 1970 and 1986 final venue.