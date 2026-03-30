FIFA 2026 World Cup opening ceremony: Date, time, location and event plans as Mexico play host

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As the tournament in North America looms, here's what to expect when it opens up

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - OCTOBER 03: An aerial view of the Azteca Stadium during the launch of &amp;apos;Trionda&amp;apos; the FIFA World Cup 2026 official match ball, in Mexico City, Mexico on October 03, 2025. (Photo by Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This will be the third World Cup hosted at Estadio Azteca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Football is gradually gearing up for the biggest single-sport event ever staged, the 2026 World Cup.

Spread across 16 North American venues, 48 teams will begin their quest towards football’s holy grail, hoping to be in the final on 19 July.

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What will be at the opening ceremony?

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - MAY 24: General view of Azteca Stadium before the final first leg match between America and Monterrey as part of the Torneo Clausura 2024 Liga MX at Azteca Stadium on May 24, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

General view of Azteca Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

For much of it, we don’t know!

Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger are likely to perform the official World Cup song, ‘Desire’, which they debuted at the draw conducted in December.

Each city also has a unique remix of FIFA’s generic ‘FIFA World Cup 26 theme song’ that was released in 2023, with Mexico City’s made by the Mexican Institute of Sound.

Tournament mascots Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar, and Clutch the Bald Eagle are likely to make an appearance too, along with the competition’s ball, the Trionda

Last time the US hosted the World Cup, Diana Ross skewed her penalty wide as part of the opening ceremony. Perhaps we will see Salma Hayek do the same!

Diana Ross

Diana Ross at the USA '94 opening ceremony (Image credit: PA)

Where will the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony take place?

Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, the country’s biggest football stadium, will host the ceremony and has a capacity of 83,000.

The Azteca will become the first venue to host three separate World Cups, as it was the 1970 and 1986 final venue.