Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. on Real Madrid fast-track to first-team after latest promotion
There could soon be another Ronaldo earning the adulation of the fans at the Bernabeu
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Cristiano Ronaldo may be entering the final years of his illustrious career, but another CR7 could be set to emerge in the next few.
At 41, there is no sign of the legendary forward announcing his retirement anytime soon as he continues to score goals for Al-Nassr and Portugal.
With a sixth World Cup to come this summer, Ronaldo remains at the forefront of the global game.Article continues below
Ronaldo Jr. trains with Real Madrid academy
When he does eventually hang up his boots, though, he might have a ready-made successor.
His son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has trained with Real Madrid’s academy and could join the club’s under-16s.
The 15-year-old will of course have big shoes to fill if he does sign for Los Blancos, and the weight of expectation could prove a challenge.
Ronaldo Jr. has clearly inherited plenty of talent, though, having impressed in Al-Nassr’s academy and earned his first Portugal youth call-up last year.
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The young striker had previously played in the Manchester United and Juventus academies during his father’s time at both clubs.
But joining Real Madrid would have extra significance given Ronaldo’s legacy with the Spanish giants.
He is the club’s record scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances, and he helped his team to four Champions League titles, as well as two La Ligas and two Copa del Rey trophies.
Ronaldo Jr. will not be expected to match that kind of remarkable output, but there will be keen eyes on his progress should he work his way up the ranks at Real Madrid.
He will hope to replicate his father’s longevity, too: if he plays professional football until his 40s, Ronaldo Jr. will still be on the pitch in the year 2051.
For now, though, the teenager will have to work his way up from the bottom, as Ronaldo once did at Sporting.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Ronaldo Jr. is clearly very talented, but would he have been afforded the opportunity at Real Madrid if his father wasn't a club legend? We think perhaps not. But, watch this space, we suppose.
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.
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