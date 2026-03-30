England boss Thomas Tuchel dismisses talk of foul play regarding Arsenal player withdrawals

England manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted he’s “not disappointed” with the players who have had to withdraw from camp during the March international break.

Arsenal trio Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke were forced to leave, along with Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Manchester City defender John Stones.

It’s likely to significantly change the German head coach’s plans for the upcoming friendly against Japan.

Article continues below

Thomas Tuchel dispels Mikel Arteta conspiracy

Get VIP England tickets HERE with Seat Unique! England games are a rite of passage for any match-going fan – and unsurprisingly, hospitality tickets for the national side are amongst the very best in the country with pre-match lounge access, premium padded seats, quality dining and complimentary drinks. Matchday programmes and souvenirs are included, while the views are outstanding. You won't want to miss this.

Given the heavy slant towards Gunners withdrawals, with as many as 10 international players in total withdrawing early and heading back to north London, there has been a creeping suspicion of foul play from title-chasing Arsenal.

While not naming Arsenal, their players or that situation in a recent press conference, Tuchel has poured cold water over any such thoughts.

Tuchel believes the withdrawing stars "desperately" wanted to stay with the camp (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We had an assessment after the match and none of them were able to stay and get any minutes, so we released them,” the Three Lions boss said.

“They had a medical assessment, they wanted desperately to play, just to get the narrative straight, they wanted desperately to get involved but it just made no sense to take this risk.