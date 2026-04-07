Arsenal move for Dani Olmo revealed in 'confidential' report

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The Gunners were one of several sides to show interest in the player, with Brendan Rodgers also keen to take him to Saudi Arabia

Barcelona star Dani Olmo
Arsenal tried to sign Dani Olmo, reports show (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal made attempts to sign Barcelona star Dani Olmo, but had an approach rejected, according to a "confidential" report in Spain.

The versatile midfielder has made it clear that he wants to stay and make a name for himself at the Camp Nou, despite offers that would make him one of the game's highest paid players.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club to have tried to sign Dani Olmo

Manchester City target Dani Olmo of Spain controls the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Albania and Spain at D&amp;uuml;sseldorf Arena on June 24, 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Manchester City and Liverpool have also shown interest in Dani Olmo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report, labelled as "confidential" from Spanish website Sport claims that Mikel Arteta tried to make the most of Olmo's situation at Barcelona, with the player not featuring regularly.

However, even the offer of consistent game time in the Premier League was not enough to convince Olmo to make the move from Catalonia.

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BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 15: Dani Olmo of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on December 15, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images) Liverpool interested

Olmo also turned down the chance to move to Saudi Arabia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player had previously turned down moves to the English top flight, with Manchester City pushing to sign the player last summer.

At the time, his agent Andy Bara said the player wasn't thinking about leaving Barca, but added: “You never know what the future will bring”.