Arsenal move for Dani Olmo revealed in 'confidential' report

Arsenal made attempts to sign Barcelona star Dani Olmo, but had an approach rejected, according to a "confidential" report in Spain.

The versatile midfielder has made it clear that he wants to stay and make a name for himself at the Camp Nou, despite offers that would make him one of the game's highest paid players.

Even during an unsettled period at Barcelona and failing to get regular game time, the player was adamant he wanted to stick around.

Arsenal are not the only Premier League club to have tried to sign Dani Olmo

Manchester City and Liverpool have also shown interest in Dani Olmo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A report, labelled as "confidential" from Spanish website Sport claims that Mikel Arteta tried to make the most of Olmo's situation at Barcelona, with the player not featuring regularly.

However, even the offer of consistent game time in the Premier League was not enough to convince Olmo to make the move from Catalonia.

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Olmo also turned down the chance to move to Saudi Arabia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player had previously turned down moves to the English top flight, with Manchester City pushing to sign the player last summer.

At the time, his agent Andy Bara said the player wasn't thinking about leaving Barca, but added: “You never know what the future will bring”.