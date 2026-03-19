€100m Liverpool signing on the cards, as Reds eye the next Semenyo: report

Liverpool missed out on the chance to sign Antoine Semenyo in January, but the Reds are looking to avoid making the same mistake twice.

While Arne Slot's future continues to dominate the conversation of late at Liverpool, owners FSG are already looking at how they can improve their squad during the summer months, especially given the Reds' up-and-down form across the current campaign.

So who are they now looking at, with a whopping €100 million price tag already being talked up regarding a potential transfer later this year?

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Liverpool eye Premier League star as the answer to their problems

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Given Florian Wirtz's fluttering form and Alexander Isak's injury issues, Hugo Ekitike has been Liverpool's standout recruit for most of the 2025/26 campaign.

It is worth noting Mohamed Salah's drop in form and the clear conversation that needs to be had over his future at Anfield – with the Reds interested in another major forward for their frontline.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will have funds available again in the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With names naturally going to be linked to Merseyside repeatedly, a new link has emerged over the past few days, regarding Bournemouth's January addition, Rayan, who is well-liked by lots of Europe's top sides, including Liverpool.

TEAMtalk states how the 19-year-old Brazilian is already catching the attention of those at Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid, with the Cherries expected to fend off interest come the summer window.

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Not many were willing to take the risk on him in January, but Bournemouth, needing to replace Antoine Semenyo, chose to do so and have reaped the benefits of their gamble.

Two goals and an assist in seven Premier League games has seen widespread praise shift the way of the teenager, with the Cherries now ten games unbeaten as we approach the business end of the campaign.

As described by FourFourTwo's Joe Donnohue in his report on the Brazilian for the Boy's A Bit Special series, “It's little surprise he's found the net so early on, because Rayan loves to shoot - from anywhere. Perhaps it's the impetuosity of youth but Rayan's time with Vasco da Gama was characterised by a willingness and desire to lock-and-load whenever he had a sight of goal.”

Rayan has been an instant hit at Bournemouth (Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

The report adds that when Bournemouth secured Rayan’s signature, they inserted a significant release clause into his contract, believed to be in the region of €100million (£86.5m), with those at the club keen not to lose the player with haste.

Would Rayan have been an instant success had he joined one of Europe's elite? There poses another question, but his start in England has been promising and it is clear to see why so many clubs are keen to keep an eye on his development.