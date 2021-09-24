Brighton squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

Brighton and Hove Albion are gradually becoming established in the Premier League, but remain wary of the threat of relegation.

The Seagulls were promoted from the Championship in 2017 and have been fighting for survival ever since.

Chris Hughton was replaced by Graham Potter two years ago and the former Ostersund manager has implemented a more expansive style of play.

They use the ball well, and create plenty of chances, but remain wasteful in front of goal, leading to some disappointing results from otherwise encouraging performances.

With players like Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly and Danny Welbeck to choose from, Brighton have no shortage of energy and endeavour in attacking positions, but lack a clinical finisher.

This might be one area that Potter looks to address this summer, having already added promising Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu to the ranks from RB Salzburg.

Brighton are well-known for their transfer policy of bringing in talented young players from around the world and exposing them to the Premier League as soon as they’re ready.

Yves Bissouma was the latest to have attracted the attention of several top clubs, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

After finishing just above the relegation zone in each of their last four seasons, Brighton are now targeting a mid-table finish.

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Jason Steele, Kjell Scherpen

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Shane Duffy, Michal Karbownik, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Marc Cucurella, Joe Winstanley

Midfielders: Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Steven Alzate, Adam Lallana, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister

Forwards: Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck, Andi Zeqiri, Percy Tau, Neal Maupay, Jurgen Locadia, Jeremy Sarmiento

