Eddie Nketiah earning himself a new contract at Arsenal
By Ben Hayward published
Eddie Nketiah has impressed again for Arsenal with a first-half brace against Leeds and deserves a new deal with the Gunners
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah's two early strikes against Leeds on Sunday could propel the Gunners into the Champions League next season - and should earn him a new contract at the north London club.
Nketiah was selected in the starting line-up by Mikel Arteta for the fifth game in a row and continued his impressive recent showings with two goals against relegation-threatened Leeds.
The 22-year-old fired Arsenal into the lead after just five minutes when he pounced on a mistake from Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier and he almost seemed too embarrassed to celebrate against the club where he enjoyed a successful spell on loan.
He then added a second after 10 minutes with a clinical left-footed finish from a Gabriel Martinelli cross, becoming only the second Arsenal player (after Kanu) to net twice in the opening 10 minutes of a Premier League game.
His inclusion in the side has coincided with the Gunners' impressive upturn in form in recent weeks. Nketiah scored twice in the 4-2 win at Chelsea and also shone for Arsenal in the victories against Manchester United and West Ham.
Arteta has already said he hopes to keep the youngster, but the player has been seeking guarantees that he will play more first-team football.
It finally looks as if he is a major part of Arteta's plans and on this evidence, he can be a big part of Arsenal's future. A new contract should be forthcoming.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
