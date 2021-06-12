Euro 2020 – Harry Kane: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Harry Kane will be a key player for England at this summer's European Championship.

The Three Lions captain has won 54 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2015.

England have been drawn in Group D at Euro 2020, and will face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee England a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Harry Kane play for?

Kane plays for Tottenham, having joined the club's academy at the age of 11 (after a one-season spell at arch-rivals Arsenal).

He made his first-team debut in August 2011, and has since gone on to score 221 goals in 336 games for Spurs.

Before breaking into the starting XI in north London, Kane had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester.

He is reportedly keen to leave Tottenham this summer, largely due to a desire to challenge for the biggest trophies.

How old is Harry Kane?

Kane was born on 28 July 1993. He is 27 years old.

What is Harry Kane’s squad number?

Kane will wear the No.9 shirt for England at Euro 2020. At club level for Tottenham, he also wears the No.10.

What is Harry Kane's net worth?

Kane has an estimated net worth of £33m, according to the 2021 edition of The Sunday Times Rich List.

What is Harry Kane's contract length?

Kane's contract at Tottenham runs until the summer of 2024. The length remaining on his deal could scupper the striker's hopes of a move away from the club.

What is Harry Kane's salary?

Kane earns an estimated £200,000 per week at Tottenham, according to sportrac.com. He is the club's highest-earning player alongside Tanguy Ndombele.