Euro 2020: Who did Roberto Mancini play for and what position did he play?

Italy coach Roberto Mancini is an icon back in his homeland, who represented his national side 36 times over the course of a decade.

Mancini began his career at Bologna in Italy, where he burst through as a creative forward who would drop off and link the midfield with his strike partner. He completed a £2.2m move to Sampdoria just a season into his career, where he would link up with Gianluca Vialli up front; there, the pair earned the nickname, The Goal Twins ("I Gemelli del Gol", in Italian).

At Sampdoria, Mancini achieved phenomenal success, winning four Coppa Italia titles and the Scudetto in 1991. In Europe, I Blucerchiati won a Cup Winners' Cup in 1990 before reaching the European Cup final in 1992, only to be beaten by Barcelona.

Mancini's influence at Sampdoria was huge; he attended board meetings and even helped the club with transfer business. When he was 27, the striker sat on the interview panel that selected Sven-Goran Eriksson as manager, while it was often Mancini that delivered the team talks, with some claiming he was "almost a son" to the president, Paolo Mantovani.

In 1997, Mancini eventually left La Samp, moving to Lazio after 168 goals in 566 appearances. Mancini spent three years in Rome, winning a second Serie A title, two more Coppa Italias and another Cup Winners' Cup.

During the final season of his Lazio contract, Roberto Mancini got his first taste of the Premier League, moving on loan to Leicester City in 2001. There, he only made four league appearances before retiring.

Mancini began his coaching career at cash-strapped Fiorentina, where he lasted a season, before moving onto Lazio and Inter Milan. In 2009, Manchester City appointed him as their manager.

The Italian won City's first Premier League title and stayed four years before moving on to Galatasaray, back to Inter Milan and then to Zenit Saint Petersburg. He was appointed head coach of Italy in 2018.

While Mancini's club career was a phenomenal success, however, his international career was less than sparkling. The striker only went to two international tournaments - Euro 88 and the 1990 World Cup on home soil - failing to make an appearance in the latter. He scored just four goals across the 10 years he played for the Azzurri.

