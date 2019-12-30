Looking to sign the best young strikers in FIFA 21? Of course you are. After all, you can't win games without scoring, and these explosive strikers have the ability to swing games your way.

Finding them can be tricky though, and how do you know if they'll come good or not? That's where we come in. We've found 6 of the best young strikers that can develop into superstars in your FIFA 20 career mode.

BUY FIFA 21 NOW

• Order FIFA 21 for PS4, Xbox One and PC for £54.99 – Amazon

• Order FIFA 21 for PS4 for £54.99 – Argos

• Order FIFA 21 for Nintendo Switch for £44.99 – Argos

Jonathan David

Club: Lille

Value: £14m

FIFA 21 rating: 77

Potential rating: 88 (+11)

20-year-old Jonathan David is the second-worst-kept secret to come out of Canada since Alphonso Davies. A summer switch to Lille has little to quieten his hype, either - and the forward is only set to get better in years to come.

RANKED! The 100 greatest FIFA songs ever

That's why plumping for him up front for your Career Mode side is a complete no-brainer. David - who replaced Victor Osimhen at the Ligue 1 side - is frighteningly pacy, icy in front of goal and has insane potential on FIFA. At £14m, he's fairly expensive but he'll more than make it worth it in seasons to come.

Evanilson

MORE ON CAREER MODE (Image credit: EA) FIFA 21 The top 125 wonderkids on Career Mode

Club: Porto

Value: £8m

FIFA 21 rating: 73

Potential rating: 87 (+14)

The Portuguese conveyor belt of talent never so much as splutters, with Evanilson one of the best young forwards on FIFA 21. Another 20-year-old at the start of the 2020/21 season, the Brazilian is extremely highly thought-of - as reflected in his potential.

FIFA 21 tips 10 attacking tips to help you win - by using principles of real players and managers

At £8.1m, Evanilson doesn't come cheap for a 73-rated forward but the upward trajectory of his stats is impressive. He's quick with good finishing - in no time, he'll become a valuable member of any squad.

Karim Adeyemi

Club: Red Bull Salzburg

Value: £2m

FIFA 21 rating: 69

Potential rating: 87 (+18)

Karim Adeyemi was in the Bayern Munich academy as a youngster before venturing across the border to join Red Bull Salzburg's production line. At just 18, he could yet turn into a striker or a left-winger.

FIFA 21 tips How to do Creative Runs

The German teen has explosive potential on Career Mode with lightning speed and great dribbling. Once he develops into a better finisher - and he becomes world-class in mere seasons - he's an asset to your side.

Myron Boadu

(Image credit: Getty)

Club: AZ Alkmaar

Value: £10m

FIFA 21 rating: 75

Potential rating: 87 (+12)

Myron Boadu was the first player born this century to score for the Netherlands. He's been on the radar of top clubs for a while now and he won't come as cost-effective as other strikers.

FIFA 21 review Have EA created a game better than football in the real world?

But what he does offer you is pinpoint finishing and superb dribbling skills. He's got a five-star weak foot too - he's ready to get minutes now if you want to shell out the seven figures needed to bring him to your club.

Sebastiano Esposito

Club: SPAL

Value: £1m

FIFA 21 rating: 66

Potential rating: 86 (+20)

As well as having a ready-made chant to the tune of Despacito, Italian hitman Esposito is the youngest-ever Inter Milan player to represent the club in Europe. He's currently on loan at SPAL.

FIFA 21 How to do every newly released goal celebration

A natural finisher with incredible growth in front of him, the 18-year-old will be one of the best players in the world five years into your Career Mode save. He's explosive in the box and well worth the investment.

Fabio Silva

(Image credit: PA)

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Value: £2m

FIFA 21 rating: 69

Potential rating: 85 (+16)

17-year-old wonderkid Fabio Silva cost Wolves upwards of £30m in real life. He's yours for a fraction of that price on Career Mode.

The Portuguese striker has a four-star weak foot and develops into quite the poacher over the next few years of your save. His jumping (72) and strength (70) stats make him decent in the air too - that'll only improve as well.

MORE GUIDES

FIFA 21 news: Most improved players, 5-star skilled players and best XI under 21 revealed

Ranked! The top 10 FUT icons in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 for XBox Series X pre-order: the new console is now available to buy – here's how you can play the latest FIFA on it