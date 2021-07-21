FIFA 22: Alex Scott and Stewart Robson are announced as commentators in the game

EA Sports has announced that FIFA 22 will have new commentators.

For the 2019 edition of the game, FIFA added Derek Rae and Lee Dixon as commentators for Champions League matches within the game. Rae and Dixon became the regular commentators for FIFA 20, replacing Martin Tyler and Alan Smith of Sky Sports.

PREORDER THE GAME Preorder FIFA 22 from Amazon

Now, FIFA is switching commentary teams once more, bringing in Stewart Robson - plus Alex Scott as the pitchside reporter, as Scott becomes the first female voice in the game.

MORE FIFA NEWS (Image credit: EA Sports) FIFA 22 NEWS Pre-order now – plus release date, cover, trailer and everything else we know so far

Essex-born Robson made 150 appearances for Arsenal back in the 1980s, before retiring to join the Gunners' in-house media channel, Arsenal TV. He has since worked as a commentator on ESPN, TalkSPORT and can currently be heard as BT Sport's Italian football co-commentator.

Scott meanwhile has enjoyed a rapid rise in her media career since retiring in 2018. Another former Arsenal star, the 36-year-old was a key figure in Arsenal women's historic "Quadruple" season in which they won all of their trophy competitions and made 140 appearances for England in her career, before becoming a pundit on Sky Sports and Match of the Day.

FIFA 21 tips 10 attacking tips to help you win - by using principles of real players and managers

Scott's role in FIFA 22 replaces Alan McNally as the pitchside reporter on Career Mode.

Some of the biggest names in commentary have leant their lungs to the FIFA franchise in the past, with the likes of Jon Motson, Clive Tyldesley, Ally McCoist, Andy Gray, Des Lynam, Mark Lawrenson and Chris Waddle all having featured.

FIFA 22 What is Hypermotion? Everything you need to know about EA Sports’ new gameplay explained

FIFA 22 New FUT icon cards revealed ahead of the new game