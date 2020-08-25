Quiz! Can you name England's top scorers and appearance makers 1966?

Four minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every Champions League final scorer since 2000?

Ever since England won the World Cup at Wembley Stadium on July 30 1966, we've been waiting for football to come home once more.

Today, Gareth Southgate announced his first England squad in 10 months. Will any of this lot be the ones to end all those many years of hurt? It may happen next year at the Euros - but until then, let's look at some of the biggest heroes to come from our tiny little island.

Since 1966, we may not have won anything, but a number of legends have lit up the world stage wearing the famous three lions shirt. Today, we're looking at the top scorers and appearance makers to have played since England were world champions - how many can you name?

One of these days, it'll be coming home again.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

RANKED! The 14 best-paid footballers in the world 2020

ROMELU LUKAKU A story of one of the greatest debut seasons Inter Milan have ever seen

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world