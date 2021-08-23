Quiz! Can you name every club Vincent Kompany and David scored against for Manchester City?

You have six minutes to guess 43 clubs.

Manchester City owe so much of their recent history to a select handful of titans who shaped the modern image of the football club.

Few have given more to City than David Silva and Vincent Kompany. The pair were entirely different players in the Premier League: grace and grit, a dominant defender and a pretty playmaker. But both were big leaders.

Both wore the armband for City and both stepped up to the plate when the club needed them most. Multiple managers built teams around the strengths of this pair and though Pep Guardiola is managing pretty fine without either of them, fans still love them dearly.

The news of both Silva and Kompany getting statues outside the Etihad has prompted us to go back in time - can you remember every club each of these legends scored against?

