Quiz! Can you name the 100 biggest spending clubs ever?

12 minutes on the clock, 100 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your friends.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in our big Premier League quiz?

George Reynolds, former Darlington owner, had a dream. He was looking to build a 25,000-seater stadium and get the club into the Premier League.

A former bare-knuckle boxer and convicted safecracker, he had amassed his fortune in manufacturing kitchen worktops. Reynolds knew that he would have to spend big money wisely on big footballers – so he went for a character just as large-as-life as himself.

Faustino Asprilla reportedly moved to Newcastle United because he heard it was by the sea – and thus assumed it had bikini-clad locals flocking, too. He was unveiled as a Darlo player, though the deal never actually happened with Tino eventually ghosting his new club.

Unfortunately, this is not a story of a football club who spent huge money and succeeded. Darlington are not on today's list: they're now fan-owned. They're going to have to buy a little more than Asprilla to crack this century…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name every season's biggest Premier League signing?

Quiz! Can you match 50 players to the city or town that they were born in?

Quiz! Can you name every English football suffix in the top five tiers?