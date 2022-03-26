Republic of Ireland v Belgium live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Republic of Ireland v Belgium live stream, Saturday 26 March, 5pm GMT, Sky Sports Premier League

Looking for a Republic of Ireland v Belgium live stream? We've got you covered with our handy guide.

The Republic of Ireland will be looking to spring a surprise as they welcome world number ones Belgium to Dublin on Saturday evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side are unbeaten in six games heading into this encounter at the Aviva Stadium – and have gone seven hours of football without conceding a goal.

Ireland may have failed to qualify for the World Cup, but they are enjoying by far their best run under Kenny – who was recently rewarded with a new deal keeping him in charge until after Euro 2024.

As for Belgium, this is where their preparations for this winter’s tournament in Qatar really begin. They come into this game having lost only twice since November 2018 – on both occasions to Italy, in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals and Nations League third place play-off.

Interestingly, though, Red Devils boss Roberto Martinez has left some of his main men — the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku — out of the squad, opting to pick only players with 50 caps or fewer.

Kenny has been dealt a couple of injury blows in recent days, with goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and centre-back Darragh Lenihan both having to withdraw.

Despite the absence of numerous big stars, Belgium’s line-up should still feature several familiar faces, with Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and Borussia Dortmund’s Thorgan Hazard likely to be involved.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League the UK.

UK TV schedule

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch international friendlies from outside your country

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for any international friendly action, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to tune in without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com