Sweden Euro 2020 squad: The complete line-up for March's internationals

The tournament begins in June, but the Sweden Euro 2020 squad for this summer is starting to take shape already.

With March's World Cup qualifiers around the corner, manager Borek Dockal has named a squad full of familiar faces from Europe's top five leagues. The Blue and Yellow face Georgia, Kosovo and Estonia this month.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With coronavirus implications and injuries, the Sweden squad could be subject to call-ups or drop-outs before the games.

Sweden Euro 2020 squad: March internationals

The big news of Sweden's recent squad is the return of ageing rockstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the side. 39-year-old Ibra was omitted from the squad that travelled to Russia for 2018's World Cup despite asking to be involved - but is now set for a return to the international scene at the Euros this summer.

The Milan frontman isn't the only experienced name in the side, either. All three goalkeepers in the squad are 31, while former Sunderland midfielder Sebastian Larsson could win his 126th cap for his country this month. Larsson is now 35, the same age as Andreas Granqvist, Sweden's captain, who has also made this squad.

In fact, there are no new call-ups for this month's internationals. Some of the lesser-experienced players include Juventus wonderkid Dejan Kulusevski, Watford midfielder Ken Sema and 21-year-old Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak - who is now battling for a starting spot with the legendary Ibrahimovic, Bundesliga hitman Robin Quaison and vice-captain Marcus Berg.

Brentford's Pontus Jansson is a notable absentee this time, which former Blackburn Rovers left-back Martin Olsson hasn't been picked this time, either.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save up to 58% - get a quarterly FFT sub for only £12.25.

ENGLAND EURO 2020 PREDICTIONS FourFourTwo writers pick who they'd take this summer

WALES A state of crisis? The issues facing Wales ahead of World Cup qualifying

GERMANY Joachim Low to leave Germany manager role after Euro 2020: Six coaches who could succeed him